'Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko' Anime Spoilers: Kanami and Hiyori to Team Up With Erin in Episode 6

Key visual art for the Japanes television original anime series, "Toji no Miko (The Shrine Maiden Swordwielders)," also known as "Katana Maidens," produced by Genco and animated by Studio Gokumi.

Wanted fugitives Kanami and Hiyori may have just found an ally in Kaoru on the next episode of the television original Japanese anime series, "Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko."

According to the synopsis for the upcoming sixth episode, titled "The Space Between Humans and Disgrace," as translated by Manga.Tokyo, following her unfortunate capture, the Osafune Girls' Academy first-year student Erin finds herself being interrogated by Suzuka, the second-seat member of the Origami Family Elite Guard at their temporary commanding center.

And while this is going on, Kanami and Hiyori will be joining forces with Erin's companion, Kaoru. They will also be questioning the Osafune Girls' Academy student about why Erin was not around while Kaoru was trying to hurry their departure.

The summary ends on a rather mysterious note by saying that Kaoru does not intend to answer this question while her back is turned.

What could be keeping Kaoru from answering Kanami and Hiyori's question? What is it that she does not want them to know?

Moreover, will their newly formed alliance be enough to help free Erin from captivity, or could Kaoru only be leading the two clueless girls to their eventual capture in exchange for her friend's freedom?

In the previous episode, Erin and Kaoru revealed their affiliation with Mokusa, which is a faction of the Katana Maidens that is opposed to Yukari. However, this was not enough to convince Hiyori, who remained skeptical of the two girls' true intentions.

But while Kanami and Hiyori's teamwork effectively worked to defeat the forces hunting them and escape captivity once more, Kaoru's battle with Yomi led her to pass out, which should explain why she's in captivity in the upcoming episode.

But what could Erin be doing outside of the Elite Guard's base camp at the end of the episode?

"Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko" airs on Fridays at 9:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 1:05 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription.