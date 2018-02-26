'Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko' Anime Spoilers: Yukari to Make Her Move in Episode 9?

Toji no Miko Official Site Key visual art for the Japanes television original anime series, “Toji no Miko (The Shrine Maiden Swordwielders),” also known as “Katana Maidens,” produced by Genco and animated by Studio Gokumi.

Yukari may have just come close to catching up with the fugitives Kanami and Hiyori on the next episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko."

Just before the previous episode ended, it was revealed that Yukari has just tracked down the whereabouts of Akane, the other leader of Mokusa, or that faction of Toji that opposed Yukari and his ways.

It has also been revealed that during the battle at Sagami Bay, which happened some 20 years ago against a massive aradama named Princess Tagitsu, everything changed for Yukari, who had been leading the Toji sent to battle the enemy at the time. And included in her army were Kagari and Minato, who were Kanami and Hiyori's mothers, respectively.

Although they did manage to defeat Princess Tagitsu, their failure to banish her to the netherworld gave the aradama enough time to possess Yukari's body. Wrapping up the battle would've caused Kagari to sacrifice her own life, but since she didn't and Yukari was no longer her own person, Kagari and Minato were left to clean up after their mess,

Can their daughters finish what they have not been able to all those years ago? What could Yukari be planning on doing now that she knows just where to find them? Could there be a way banish the aradama out of Yukari's body and into the netherworld without having to sacrifice any more lives?

The preview for the upcoming ninth episode teases a festival celebration that the girls will be allowed to commemorate and enjoy. However, the title itself, "After the Festival," seems to be a clear indication that not everything is going to be joyous and positively memorable once the celebrations have ended.

Are Kanami and Hiyori about to finally meet their ultimate opponent?

"Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko" airs on Fridays at 9:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 1:05 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription.