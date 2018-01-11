'Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko' Episode 2 Spoilers: The Hunt for Kanami and Hiyori Begins!

Toji no Miko Official Site Key visual art for the Japanes television original anime series, “Toji no Miko (The Shrine Maiden Swordwielders),” also known as “Katana Maidens,” produced by Genco and animated by Studio Gokumi.

Kanami Etou's promising life may have just made a major turn for the worse on the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko."

What was supposed to have been a tournament simply meant to gauge the strength and exceptional skills of future katana maidens from various schools across the land, has just sent Minoseki Academy's most promising maiden, Kanami, on the run with a fellow maiden named Hiyori Juujou.

For some reason, Hiyori has just attempted to assassinate Yukari Ogami, an official observing the ongoing tournament. However, Yukari's more experienced and efficient bodyguards managed to foil her plan.

What could the real reason be behind Hiyori's surprising action? And what really drove Kanami to save a girl she barely even knows?

The synopsis for the upcoming episode, titled "The Distance Between Them," reveals that a hunt will be launched for the two girls who have escaped the tournament grounds together after the failed attempt at Yukari's life.

Kanami and Hiyori have both just become outcasts from the society of the katana maidens, and they may even be up against an organization with authority and power that may well be beyond their abilities. Will they be able to ward off their pursuers long enough to get to the bottom of the truth that has driven an up and coming katana maiden like Hiyori, to try and kill a person in authority?

The official preview of the episode shows that they will at least be giving it their all and fight as fiercely and efficiently as they can in for their own survival.

YouTube/KADOKAWAanime

"Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko" airs on Fridays at 9:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 1:05 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription.