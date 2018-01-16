Toji no Miko Official Site Key visual art for the Japanes television original anime series, “Toji no Miko (The Shrine Maiden Swordwielders),” also known as “Katana Maidens,” produced by Genco and animated by Studio Gokumi.

Kanami Etou's reason for helping Hiyori Juujou escape after attempting to kill an official may have seemed rather vague at first, but now that a clear answer has been given, what does this very incident say about the rest of the government in the Japanese action anime series, "Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko"?

What was supposed to have been a tournament meant to gauge up-and-coming Katana Maidens' skills and aptitudes in fighting, quickly turned towards a disastrous end when Hiyori, a mysterious Katana Maiden, tried to assassinate Yukari Origami, a government official that was observing the match.

Kanami, who was supposed to have been Hiyori's opponent in the final battle, ended up helping her out and escaping with her, willingly turning herself into a fugitive for the sake of a girl she hardly even knew.

However, Kanami did have a valid reason for helping Hiyori. In the previous episode, when Kanami's friend, Mai Yanase, caught up with them, the girls revealed that Hiyori tried to kill Yukari because the said official was actually a disguised Aradama. And the reason Kanami helped Hiyori out was because she, herself, caught a glimpse of an Aradama's eye and power when Yukari defended himself.

The girls should know, since studying the mysterious, hostile creatures known as the Aradama and how to defeat them is exactly what they have been doing in school.

The Katana Maidens are their country's future defenders against the Aradama. But how can they defend when they find themselves up against one that has disguised itself as a person of authority? How many other officials have the Aradama corrupted, and will Kanami and Hiyori have enough time to prove their claim before they get caught?

The preview for the next episode revealed that the two will continue to persevere. Moreover, it seems that Mai has just offered her help by leaving her contact details in the bag of cookies she gave to Kanami.

"Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko" airs on Fridays at 9:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 1:05 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription starting on Sunday, Jan. 21.