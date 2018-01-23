'Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko' Episode 4 Spoilers: Are Eren and Kaoru Allies or Foes?

Toji no Miko Official Site Screenshot of series protagonist, Kanami Eto from the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko."

Kanami may have been able to bring the seemingly possessed Sayaka back to herself, but will she be able to do the same to their next opponents on the next episode of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko"?

Fugitives Kanami and Hiyori found temporary refuge at Rui's house, but this turned out to be just a brief calm in the storm, when not even a day later, President Yukina of Renpu Academy managed to track them down. She then sent her most trusted Toji, Sayaka, whom Kanami has previously defeated in the first round of the tournament.

And while Hiyori felt like she had no choice but to cut the girl down, Kanami took over and disarmed Sayaka, thereby freeing her from whatever spell it was that has possessed her.

What was it about Sayaka's sword that seemed to have turned her into a battle-hungry Toji, who may have been fast and efficient, but was fighting with no soul? And now that she's free from it, will she turn out to be an ally or a foe to Kanami and Hiyori's cause?

Moreover, now that their current hideout has been exposed, it's time for the two girls to move forward and check out that specific location that Rui's online friend has told them to go to. What will they find there, and how will this help them in their ongoing search for the truth?

The preview for the next episode titled "The Burden of Resolution" also teased what looked to be a battle against Osafune Academy's representatives, Eren and Kaoru, who are supposed to be on a vacation at the beach. Could telling Mai that the two of them were on vacation be the girls' way to throw Mai off their trail when they go and chase after the fugitives? Or will they instead turn out to be unexpected allies for Kanami and Hiyori?

"Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko" airs on Fridays at 9:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 1:05 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription.