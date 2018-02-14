Toji no Miko Official Site Key visual art for the Japanes television original anime series, “Toji no Miko (The Shrine Maiden Swordwielders),” also known as “Katana Maidens,” produced by Genco and animated by Studio Gokumi.

Just when it seemed like Kanami and Hiyori were about to be subdued by the enemy, help arrived in the form of a submarine being driven by a man familiar to one of the girls. What role is this new alliance about to play on the next episode of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Katana Maidens: Toji No Miko"?

Kanami and Hiyori had a close call in the previous episode when they encountered Yomi, who had then just injected herself with more than a handful of noro syringes. This type of syringe is the one that Yomi uses to replenish her Aradama.

Erin allowed herself to be captured by the Elite Guard in order to steal some of these syringes. She was subsequently saved by Kanami, Hiyori, and Kaoru, and all four girls were eventually able to escape together after Yomi fell unconscious from an overdose of nori and a submarine arrived to take them from that place.

According to the synopsis for the upcoming seventh episode, as translated by Manga.Tokyo, the submarine's owner will be revealed to be none other than Erin's grandfather, who is best known by the name FineMan.

Kanami and her crew will also find out the truth about the so-called Tragedy of Sagami Bay and Yukari Origami. On the other hand Yukina will be seen at Renpu approaching Sayaka with some of the noro syringes in hand. What could Yukina be planning on doing now and how does Sayaka fit into it?

"Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko" airs on Fridays at 9:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 1:05 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription.