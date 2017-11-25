Kate Beckinsale Spotted Kissing Matt Rife in Los Angeles

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) "Underworld" actress Kate Beckinsale.

Kate Beckinsale and Matt Rife are back together.

The "Underworld" star and "Total Request Live" co-host are "hanging out again," according to a source close the Beckinsale. Despite their on-and-off romance, a different insider revealed that the actress' family remains her top priority.

Beckinsale, 44, has been seeing Rife, 22, intermittently since summer. Romance rumors involving the pair started surfacing in June after photos of them locking lips in West Hollywood emerged.

"When they're together, it's fine," the source continued. "But she's busy working and has a family. It's been on and off."

On Friday, Nov. 17, Beckinsale was photographed with Rife during a date inside AMC Century City 15 at the Westfield shopping mall. The pair packed on the PDA as they shared a tender kiss while sitting at the bustling lobby.

For their romantic evening out, Beckinsale sported her signature ponytail and wore a beige cardigan. The Ohio-born comedian, on the other hand, kept it casual with his long-sleeved shirt.

Beckinsale has been married twice before. Her last marriage was with filmmaker Len Wiseman, who cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split in his divorce filing. Beckinsale's first husband was Welsh actor Michael Sheen, with whom she shares 18-year-old daughter Lily. Sheen is now dating stand-up comedienne Sarah Silverman.

Beckinsale's night out came just a month after she shared her own story with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. The "Van Helsing" actress took to Instagram to reveal that Weinstein tried to seduce her in his hotel room back when she was still 17.

"Let's stop allowing our young women to be sexual cannon fodder," Beckinsale wrote in her post, "and let's remember that Harvey is an emblem of a system that is sick, and that we have work to do."