Kate Gosselin News: Is the Reality Mom Going Broke?

Kate Gosselin might have to find a steady source of income soon after reports claimed that the reality star is going broke.

Sources reportedly told Life & Style that the mother of eight children relied on her TV show on TLC for her primary source of income. But since her show "Kate Plus 8" just aired a total of three episodes this year, it reportedly means that savings are almost wiped out.

"Kate no longer has the income she once had from the show," the source stated in the report as spotted by InTouch Weekly. "The money is running out fast."

Gosselin's daily expenses could be understandable expensive, especially since she had to provide for all her kids, including the 17-year-old twins Mady and Cara as well as their sextuplet children, including Alexis, Aaden, Collin, Joel, Hannah, and Leah. According to the source paying for their private school alone can cost her around $150,000 annually. She also had to prepare to send the twins to college soon.

The source also revealed that Gosselin cannot rely on her former nursing profession for money since she already let her nursing license expire. This means that her only other option would be to seek help from her ex-husband Jon Gosselin, which is something that she never wants in the first place.

"That's Kate's biggest fear," the source stated. "She dreads Jon will have more say and possibly, even more, custody which she's fought nonstop to keep from him."

The estranged couple, who were featured in the defunct reality show "Jon and Kate Plus 8," were constantly involved in messy public arguments over the custody of their eight children. But in June 2016, the Gosselin patriarch revealed that he was only allowed to have a weekly dinner night with the kids. However, he claimed that he can only let them stay with him every other weekend.

Kate's rep has yet to comment on news.