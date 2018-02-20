Kate Middleton Attends BAFTA in Green Dress, Defies Time's Up Protest

REUTERS/Neil Hall

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton defied the silent protest of the Time's Up movement at the 71st British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) by wearing a green dress in a parade of black.

Middleton arrived with her husband Prince William, the president of BAFTA. They took the red carpet of the British equivalent of the Hollywood Oscars together, for the second year in a row.

Like the Golden Globes held in January, celebrities encouraged women to wear black at BAFTA as a support for the Time's Up initiative, which hopes to end sexual abuse in the workplace. Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lawrence were among those who adhered to the dress code.

In an official Twitter post, Time's Up explained why they chose to wear black to the event. "From the #BAFTAS & beyond, the message remains the same: we stand for safety and equity in the workplace," the women said in a joint post.

We wear black to say #TIMESUP on workplace harassment, abuse and inequality. We wear black to stand in solidarity with women of all industries, from the #BAFTAS & beyond, the message remains the same: we stand for safety and equity in the workplace #TIMESUP #WHYWEWEARBLACK pic.twitter.com/tFVAVfJQ3s — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) February 19, 2018

Many hoped that the royals would participate for the cause, but it did not turn out that way.

Middleton instead wore a deep green dress designed by Jenny Packham. It was accented by a black sash just underneath her bust, showcasing her seven-month-old baby bump. The simple gown gave focus to her emerald necklace and earrings.

Although a woman herself, Middleton adhered to the custom of British royals, who often shy away from political issues. Although some wondered whether the black accent of her gown and her black clutch was her way of joining the silent protest without causing too much stir.

There are also those who thought it does not matter what color they wore to the event. Frances McDormand, who won Best Leading Actress for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," explained why she wore pink to the event. "As Martin [McDonagh] said, I have a little trouble with compliance," she said, to the crowd's laughter.

She clarified, however, she fully supports the Time's Up movement. "I also want to stay that I appreciate a well organised act of civil disobedience."