Kate Middleton Baby Due Date, Pregnancy Latest News: Duchess of Cambridge Feels Well Enough to Drop Off George at School

REUTERS/Chris Wattie Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, takes part in Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa July 1, 2011.

Kate Middleton is now feeling better, so much so that she is able to personally drop off 4-year-old George at school.

This much was revealed by the Duchess of Cambridge herself when she made an appearance at the opening of the annual School Leaders Forum on Wednesday, according to PEOPLE. Middleton wore a plum dress which made her growing baby bump look more subtle.

"As a mother, just getting used to leaving my own child at the school gates, it is clear to me that it takes a whole community to help raise a child," she said. "Whether we are school leavers, teachers, support staff or parents we are all in this together."

The news of Middleton's pregnancy with her third child with Prince William was first announced in September. Not long after that, it was revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge was suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a severe type of morning sickness that she also experienced with little George and 2-year-old Charlotte. In fact, the illness was so terrible that Middleton missed out on taking George to his first day of school.

The early announcement of Middleton's pregnancy came as a surprise to many, but it was apparently made because her sickness would cause her to be absent during public appearances. However, in early October, a source revealed to E! News that Middleton was feeling much better.

"She has such a rotten time during these early [months]. But she's out of the woods now and doing well," the source said.

In mid-October, Kensington Palace announced that Middleton is scheduled to give birth in April next year. She gave birth to George on July 22, 2013 and to Charlotte on May 2, 2015.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018," the announcement read.

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates.