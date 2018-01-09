Kate Middleton Captures Adorable Photos of Princess Charlotte's First Day of School

(Photo: Reuters/Chris Jelf) Britain's Prince William, his wife Kate, and their children George (L) and Charlotte pose in a photo taken in late October 2015, and handed out by Kensington Palace, December 18, 2015.

Kate Middleton is every bit the excited mom when Princess Charlotte attended her first day of school this week.

On Monday, photos of Charlotte's first day of school was released via Kensington Palace's official Instagram account. The princess, who was all smiles when she posed for the camera, stepped out in a crimson wool coat with a pair of matching Mary Janes and a pink scarf.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning," the palace wrote in the caption. "The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School."

As reports point out, Charlotte is beginning nursery school at two years old. The tuition at her school is a whopping £14,550, which is around $19,750 when converted to U.S. dollars. Charlotte's new school is a bit different compared to Prince George's Montessori school that he attended while Prince William and Kate were still in Norfolk, which costs far less.

The family has since moved back to Kensington Palace now that Kate is pregnant again. Their third child is due in April 2018, as announced by the Kensington Palace. News of her due date comes just a month after William and Kate announced the Duchess of Cambridge's pregnancy.

Given the April due date, their new baby's birthday will happen shortly before Princess Charlotte's May 2 birthday and a few months ahead of Prince George's, which falls on July 22. Kate's due date was announced hours after Kensington Palace confirmed that the couple will make an official visit to Sweden and Norway in early 2018. Their trip was requested by the United Kingdom's Foreign and Commonwealth Office.