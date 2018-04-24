Kate Middleton Gives Birth to New Prince; Name Still Unannounced

Twitter/KensingtonRoyal The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their still unnamed son stepped out of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital.

A new prince has been added to the British royal family.

On Monday, April 23, The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton gave birth to a healthy baby boy, according to the announcement from the Kensington Palace.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz," the Palace stated on the royal announcement that was posted on Twitter. "The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well," the post went on to read.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs.



The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz.



The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.



Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

After the Palace announced the birth of their baby, the Duke of Cambridge momentarily left his wife to pick up their two older children, 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, so that they can meet their youngest brother.

Middleton was then joined by Prince William, as they present the newborn baby outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital. However, the royal parents have yet to reveal the name of the latest member of their family.

When asked about the new prince's name, Prince William said, "You'll find out soon enough."

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not specify why they are still keeping the name of their son from the public, speculations claimed that the couple just wants to tell their family and friends first before making an official announcement.

This is not the first time that the royal couple delayed the announcement of their baby's name in public. When their eldest son Prince George was born on July 22, 2013, his name was announced two days after his birth. The same happened when Princess Charlotte was born on May 2, 2015.

Speaking with Town & Country, royal commentator Victoria Arbiter explained why the royals delayed the announcement of the baby's name to the world.

"The reasoning is perhaps two fold. On one hand there's a desire to inform the families before a public declaration is made and any new parent appreciates having a little private time to get to know their new addition before the onslaught of announcements," Arbiter said in her statement. "Royals, however, also have to consider the great responsibility in naming a new member of the family and I expect they want to be a hundred percent certain of their choice before announcing the name and sealing the baby's place in history," he added.

The name of the new baby is expected to be revealed by the Palace sometime this week.

The new prince is also reportedly the biggest child among all the three children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. According to OK! Magazine, the new prince is one ounce heavier compared to his big brother Prince George, who only weighed 8lbs 6oz. Their only sister Princess Charlotte happened to be the lightest among the three when she was born at 8lbs 3oz.

The birth of the new baby boy made him the fifth in line to the British throne, after his paternal grandfather Prince Charles, his father Prince William, his brother Prince George, his sister Princess Charlotte, and before his uncle Prince Harry.