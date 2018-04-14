Kate Middleton News: Did Prince William Reveal Their Third Baby's Gender?

Youtube/The Royal Family Kate Middleton visited tthe Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King's College in January.

It seems like Prince William accidentally hinted the gender of his and Kate Middleton's third child.

According to a report from The Mirror, the Prince told his fellow Aston Villa fans that he wants to name his third child after professional football star Jack Grealish after watching the team's midfielder score a goal that led them to victory against Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

"I'm going to insist the baby is called Jack," the Duke of Cambridge stated. This could mean that the royal couple will give their 4-year-old son Prince George and 2-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte a baby brother.

But he tried to cover up his slip by adding, "or Jackie."

While the statement might just be a spur-of-the-moment slip from the second in line to the British throne, it could be a telling sign that Princess Catherine will give birth to a boy in the coming days.

The royal couple remains mum about the due date of the Duchess of Cambridge, but the baby is expected to come out this month. According to a report from People, the preparations are underway for the birth of the next royal baby.

The report claimed that temporary parking restrictions were already installed outside St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, West London. This could be a sign that the 36-year-old royalty will soon be admitted to the same hospital where she gave birth to Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2013 and 2015.

The publication also mentioned that while the Palace is still keeping Middleton's due date a secret, speculations claimed that she is set to give birth by April 23.

Also, the report stated that media will no longer be allowed to stand in place across the iconic door of the hospital's Lindo Wing like what they did during the birth of Prince George. This time, they have to wait for the official announcement from the Kensington Palace to know that Middleton is already in labor. That will only be the time when the media can set up to get the first photos of the new royal baby.

In another news, The Sun revealed that the betting for the gender and name of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child are currently underway. According to the information gathered by the publication, the names Alexander and Elizabeth are just some of the names the couple could possibly consider for their upcoming child.

The betting odds from the bookies had been revealed, where Sunbets put 9/2 Alice; 11/1 Elizabeth; 12/1 Victoria; 12/1 Philip; 12/1 James; 12/1 Arthur; 14/1 Alexandra; 16/1 Mary; 16/1 Henry; 16/1 Grace; 16/1 Caroline; 16/1 Alexander; 16/1 Albert; 18/1 Diana; 18/1 Catherine/Kate; 20/1 Richard; 20/1 Frances; 25/1 Rose; 25/1 Harry; and 25/1 Edward.

William Hill, on the other hand, shared that the odds are at 3/1 Mary; 6/1 Alice; 8/1 Victoria; 12/1 Elizabeth; 14/1 Albert; 14/1 Arthur; 14/1 Frederick; 16/1 Alexandra; 16/1 Grace; 16/1 James; 16/1 Phillip; 20/1 Alexander; 20/1 Catherine; 20/1 Diana; 20/1 Henry; 25/1 Edward; 33/1 Charles; 33/1 Frances; 40/1 Louis; 40/1 Margaret; 40/1 David; 50/1 Richard; and 500/1 Donald.

For Betway, the odds for the name of the soon-to-be-born royal baby is at 7/2 Mary; 8/1 Alice; 9/1 Victoria; 10/1 Albert; 10/1 James; 11/1 Arthur; 14/1 Elizabeth; 16/1 Alexandra; 16/1 Alexander; 20/1 Diana; 25/1 William; 33/1 Alfred; 33/1 Andrew; 33/1 Frances; and 40/1 Rose.

More details about Prince William and Middleton's next baby are expected to be released by the Kensington Palace soon.