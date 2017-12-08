Kate Middleton Not a Bridesmaid When Meghan Markle Weds Prince Harry? Here's Why

Preparations are underway for Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in May 2018. Royal watchers, however, don't think that the bride will ask her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, as one of the bridesmaids and the Duchess of Cambridge won't likely want any part in the entourage anyway.

Royal expert Marlene Koeni explained that the Duchess and Prince Harry's bride don't know each other well enough for Middleton to become the bridesmaid. The Duchess is also the wife of the future King of England and some protocols should be observed.

"She is the future queen consort when William becomes king after his father," Koeni stated. "[She] would unlikely be an attending person to another royal bride."

The Duchess, who is due to give birth to her third child in April, isn't likely keen becoming Markle's matron of honor anyway. She wasn't even part of her sister Pippa's entourage during her wedding last summer to avoid upstaging the bride.

"If your sister is a future Queen, she is going to upstage the bride and draw attention," royal expert Judy Wade said. "Kate would want to be in the background as much as possible."

Bridesmaids are usually younger than the bride in British royal weddings. Thus, royal watchers believe that Markle's close female friends, such as actress Priyanka Chopra and tennis star Serena Williams, won't be part of her entourage as well.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte might have a part in Markle's wedding to Prince Harry. The royal kids could be pageboy and bridesmaid just like when Pippa got married to James Matthews.

Meanwhile, sources close to the "Suits" actress revealed that Markle feels grateful for the support from the public for the upcoming wedding. She's happy with the warm reception the engagement announcement received.

The couple will take wedding planning into full gear after the holidays. In the meantime, they'll spend Christmas with the Queen and Prince Harry's family, then travel to a warmer climate for a brief break before coming home to start a busy 2018.