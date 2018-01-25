Kate Middleton Pregnancy: Duchess of Cambridge Planning a Home Birth for Third Baby?

Kate Middleton might be doing away with a family tradition again. Sources revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge wants a home birth for her third baby with Prince William.

The sources said that the Duchess discussed her birthing plans with her husband. The Duke of Cambridge reportedly supported his wife's wishes even as his own mother, Princess Diana, never opted a home birth.

"They have agreed that having a home birth would save a massive intrusion into the day-to-day running of any hospital where she gave birth," the source stated. ""They were very concerned about the chaos caused with the first two children as hundreds of press and public camped outside for several days, and they would like to avoid a repeat if they could."

Middleton gave birth to her two older children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, at the St. Mary's Hospital in London. Prince William and Prince Harry were also born in this same hospital three decades ago, as well as several members of the royal family.

A home birth, however, is the original royal tradition. The Queen herself was born at the home of her grandmother in Bruton St in 1926. Queen Elizabeth also gave birth to her four children -- Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward -- at their homes in Buckingham Palace and Clarence House.

Speculations are that the Duchess might choose Kensington Palace to give birth. She could, however, also choose to deliver the baby in Sandringham located just outside of London.

Meanwhile, Middleton recently had discussions with medical experts about postpartum depression. She visited the Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute to know about the work of the King's College institution in helping moms with mental health issues.

"She was interested in the fact that we look at the whole range of issues including PTSD and self-harm," mental health professor Louise Howard stated. "She was interested in understanding the whole breadth of the issues and how to make people more robust."

Inside the Institute's laboratory, The Duchess receives a briefing on its work in perinatal research before meeting with academics leading research in perinatal psychiatry. pic.twitter.com/gdAzrhxPZR — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 24, 2018

Middleton also went to two nearby hospitals to check on its Mother and Baby Units. She observed and spoke with the moms, the experts, medical staff and social workers.

The Duchess is due to give birth to her third child in April. The palace has not revealed if they already know the gender of the baby ahead of the birth.