Kate Middleton Pregnancy News: Duchess Meets New Moms, Tells New Dads Prince William Was Clueless With First Baby

Kate Middleton visited Hornsey Road Children's Centre on Tuesday to meet with new moms and dads seeking natal services at the charity clinic. The Duchess of Cambridge had a noticeable pregnancy glow as she talked with new parents about raising children.

The princess mingled with the new moms and their kids and also spoke with the new dads. One father apparently had a conversation with Middleton, where he revealed he's raising his baby daughter all by himself as a single father.

The duchess assured him that her husband, Prince William, also did not know what to do when Prince George arrived. She assured the dad that the center will help him with his baby's needs.

"She was saying William was sort of similar and I just wanted to let her know how Family Action have been there for me and I think they need more support," Billy, the single dad said.

Middleton also shared with the other kids an anecdote about Princess Charlotte. Her 2-year-old daughter apparently loves the color pink.

The Duchess was originally scheduled to be at the center last September. Doctors, however, advised her to rest in bed following the announcement of her third pregnancy as she suffered from severe morning sickness.

The Royals have been a patron of the Hornsey Road Children's Centre since Queen Elizabeth's reign. The place also provides mental health support for struggling parents, which is Middleton's advocacy. Some 45,000 families rely on the center for medical, financial and emotional support. It's one of Britain's biggest family agencies.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge is due to give birth to her third child in April. The baby's gender has not been revealed and the royal couple would like this to be a surprise.

As the third child, the Duchess and her husband are reportedly now more confident as parents. They feel more capable of their abilities to raise their kids.