Kate Middleton Pregnancy Updates: Duchess' Baby Bump Debuts During Several Royal Duties

REUTERS / Seth Wenig Kate Middleton spotted during her visit at a pre-school class in New York City's Northside Center for Childhood Development in 2014.

Kate Middleton finally debuted her new baby bump while going through some of her royal duties.

As the British royalty enters the final trimester of her pregnancy for her third child with Prince William, Middleton spent time to finish her official responsibilities while waiting for the birth of her new baby.

The expectant mother visited the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London to meet with the patients, their parents, and the hospital staff for the inauguration of the latest phase of the facility's redevelopment project Wednesday.

Her bump was covered in a chic red coat made by British brand called Boden. She matched it with a pair of black pumps.

Later that day, the 36-year-old Duchess of Cambridge was spotted with her growing baby belly during her visit to the Bond Primary School in Mitcham Wednesday, where she was seen hanging out with the young students who will join the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative.

Prince William's pregnant wife was wearing a sporty ensemble to cover her growing bump.

During the event, Middleton told the students that she loves playing the sport. "I love tennis. I think it's a great sport, I was really sporty when I was little, less so now that I've got lots of babies!" the Duchess said while patting her belly.

People reported that Middleton's wardrobe during that time is her go-to tennis outfit which she was also seen wearing when she not yet pregnant. It was the Clarice Track Jacket from Brave and the Tuxedo Track Pant Black pants from Monreal London. She paired it with Women's Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit Running Shoes.

This is not the first time that the Duchess wore the track pants, since she was seen in it during an event in February 2016 with tennis coach Judy Murray. She also wore it at a tennis-playing engagement in October 2017. She also wore a Clarice jacket during that time. But instead of white, she wore the jacket's black version.

The Duchess, who is already a mother to four-year-old son Prince George and 2-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte, is expected to give birth in April 2018.