Kate Middleton Pregnancy Updates: Duchess Not Expecting Twin Girls, Report Says

REUTERS/Christian Charisius The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge greets the waiting crowd with and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Rumors are rife claiming that Kate Middleton is pregnant with twin girls. But new reports claimed that the speculation is false.

Since the Kensington Palace announced that Middleton and Prince William are expecting their third child back in September 2017, a lot of reports were quick to claim that the Duchess of Cambridge is carrying a set of female twins. But according to Gossip Cop, the reports might not be true.

One of the rumors was reported by the tabloid Life & Style for its November 2017 issue. According to the tabloid, the royal couple is expecting identical twins based on the information that was reportedly relied by a palace insider.

The insider also claimed that Prince William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was already excited when she found out that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will welcome a set of twins.

However, Gossip Cop pointed out that the royal announcement on Twitter mentioned that the couple is "expecting a baby in April 2018." This means that Middleton will give birth to just one child.

Meanwhile, Express UK revealed that Middleton's last royal engagement before she gives birth will be her visit to the city of Coventry on Jan. 16.

According to the report, the royal couple will have a short tour at the Coventry Cathedral, then join the Coventry Litany of Reconciliation where they will meet up with the members of the choir as well as the volunteers who work for the social enterprise endeavors of the Cathedral called the Rising Café.

Then the couple will move to the Coventry University where they will spearhead the opening ceremony of the campus' newest Science and Health Building. They will also meet with the students of the university.

There is no official confirmation yet if the Coventry tours will be the last engagement of the Duchess before she gives birth.