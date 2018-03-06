Kate Middleton Pregnancy Updates: Will The Third Baby Comes Out During St. George's Day?

REUTERS / John Phillips / Pool Kate Middleton showed her growing baby bump during her visit at The Bridge Academy at the annual Place2Be School Leaders Forum at UBS London back in November 2017.

The world awaits the birth of Kate Middleton's third child.

The Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William are still silent about the due date of their new child. But according to speculations, the royal couple might welcome the upcoming addition to their family around St. George's Day on April 23.

The Sun quoted a source who claimed that the new royal baby will arrive on the feast day of England's patron saint. "There's no certainty with due dates of course but the Duchess is working off a date around St George's Day and it would be a lovely patriotic coincidence if he or she were born then," the source stated.

The 36-year-old soon-to-be mother of three is also mum about the gender of her upcoming child. According to the report, punters are currently convinced that the Duchess will give Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, a baby sister.

"Punters have been convinced Kate is expecting another girl, but her head-to-toe blue outfits could start to change public opinion, and the odds, very quickly," Ladbroke's Jessica Bridge reportedly said.

But before giving birth, Express UK revealed that Middleton still has a lot of public appearances to attend to prior to her maternity leave.

The report claimed that she has an upcoming solo appearance to spearhead the opening of the brand-new headquarters of Place2Be, a charity children's mental health clinic on Wednesday, March 7. She is also scheduled to be present during the Commonwealth Service at the Westminster Abbey with the rest of the royal family on Monday, March 12. But there is no information yet if it will be the Duchess' last public appearance before the arrival of her new child.

According to royal expert Grant Harrold, Middleton seemed to have increased the number of public appearances during her third pregnancy. This may be because she is planning to have some time off from her royal duties after giving birth.

"It is most likely that she will be trying to fit in as many engagements as possible before the due date, and make up for the time she was unwell and unable to attend some of her previous events," the source reportedly stated.