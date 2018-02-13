Kate Middleton Third Child News: No Twins, Possible Baby Names, and Due Date

REUTERS/Christian Charisius Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, his wife Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk at the airfield in Hamburg Finkenwerder, Germany, July 21, 2017.

It is less than two months away before Kate Middleton and Prince William welcome their third child into the world. And as the date is closing in, followers of the Royal couple have been pondering on the possible baby names, gender, and the probability of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge having twins.

As it turns out, Prince William inadvertently shut down the rumors that he and Kate will be having twins by joking that he would not be able to mentally withstand having two newborn babies at the same time. Prince William revealed this particular tidbit while he attended the Centrepoint Awards at Kensington Palace on Feb. 8, last Thursday — which celebrates the success of young people who have undergone homelessness.

During the interview, Prince William also revealed that they are expecting the baby's due date to fall sometime in April, which may be pushed back to May if there is some delay.

Furthermore, Prince William even joked that he is getting as much sleep as he can, even though he and Kate are expecting just one child. It appears that the Duke of Cambridge takes his fatherly duties seriously.

The Royal couple have been very private about the gender of their third child, despite the continuous inquiries being made by the public. However, this has not stopped the widespread betting of people, who aim to profit from correctly guessing the baby's name. Most recently, the heavily favored name is Mary.

Previously, it was Alice, Arthur, and Victoria. Given that the couple named their first two children George, who is now 4 years old, and Charlotte, who is 2 years old.

These two names are considered to be royal, which raises the probability of their third child having a royal name as well. The outcome of the bet may turn out to be interesting, especially since the gender of the baby has not been revealed.