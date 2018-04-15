Kate Middleton's Maternity Fashion for Royal Baby Number 3

Kate Middleton is scheduled to give birth to her and Prince William's third baby, and the world is waiting for the official announcement whether it is going to be a boy or girl.

Recently, much of the hype stemmed from Prince William's hint that their next child is going to be a boy. When he attended the championship game between Aston Villa and Cardiff City on Tuesday, he made the slip when Jack Grealish scored the winning goal.

Regardless of all the bets on the baby's gender and possible name, Kate was a picture of bliss and contentment when she made her last official appearance before giving birth. On March 22, she and Prince William attended several engagements connected to the Commonwealth.

The expecting mother was decked in a cream-colored coat by Goat and a printed top by Hobbs, and she paired these with black jeans. The Duchess of Cambridge completed the look with her black clutch and drop pearl earrings.

She and William also participated in the Team Sports Aid event held at Copper Box Arena.

Twitter/KensingtonRoyal Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive at the Copper Box Arena to join a Team Sports Aid event in March 22.

Kate's schedule has been packed for the past five months before giving birth this April. Although the Palace officials have not specified when, speculations indicate that it will be on the 23rd. The Duchess remained stylish while doing official business in the name of the royal family. Many kept tabs on what she would wear and how she accessorized her outfit.

Here is how Prince's William's wife rocked her maternity ensemble from November 2017 to March 2018.

November

Kate dazzled in a sky blue, jewel-encrusted, floor-length gown when she attended the Royal Variety Performance with her husband at the London Palladium. She paired the look with sparkly silver stiletto heels and a small silver box clutch.

Youtube/Screenshot The Duchess attended the Royal Variety Performance with her husband at the London Palladium in November.

Although the royal couple's arrival was delayed for an hour due to a little incident at a nearby shopping district, they were all smiles when walking on the red carpet. Kate's baby bump was barely visible in the tight dress.

December

The Duchess looked chic in a deep wine-colored coat with black piping and a silvery finish when she joined in the celebration of the work of the Rugby Portobello Trust in North Kensington.

Youtube/Screenshot Kate Middleton joined the event for the Rugby Portobello Trust in North Kensington in December.

To ward off the cold, she wore black tights and black suede heels. A small black clutch bag completed the look. Later that night, she attended at a reception at Buckingham Palace wearing Princess Diana's tiara.

January

Kate wore a blue maternity coat and dress to ward off the chilly London weather when she visited the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King's College in January. Previously, she also made an appearance at a London school to launch a new website with her charity Heads Together.

Youtube/Screenshot Kate Middleton visited tthe Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King's College in January.

In that same month, Princess Catherine and Prince William traveled to Sweden and Norway to meet the countries' royal families.

February

The Duchess looked pretty in a matching royal blue dress and coat, paired with black pumps when she visited the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in February.

Youtube/Screenshot The Princess of Cambridge visited the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in February.

She reportedly led a roundtable discussion on women's health and maternal mental health. Later on, she arrived at the St. Thomas Hospital and visited the Snow Leopard children's ward.

March

Kate rocked a cream maternity coat paired with black heels when she took a trip to Oxford to visit Pegasus Primary School last month. A black pouch completed the look. Her appointment in Pegasus school was to be acquainted more with Family Links, a charity raising awareness on emotional health. Kate also participated in the grand opening of the headquarters of Place2Be in London.

Youtube/Screenshot Kate Middleton arrived in Pegasus Primary School, Oxford in March.

