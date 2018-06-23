Kate Spade's Father Dies One Day Before Her Funeral

YouTube/PeopleTV Featured in the screenshot is Kate Spade while giving a tour inside her artsy New York apartment in September 2016.

Kate Spade's heartbroken father Earl Brosnahan Jr. passed away on the eve of her funeral.

A statement was released by the Brosnahan family regarding his death, saying that he had been experiencing ailing health and was deeply saddened by the death of the iconic fashion designer. According to the statement, the 89-year-old was at home when he breathed his last while surrounded by the family.

The statement also mentioned several details about the man's life, saying that Brosnahan was born and raised in Kansas City, MO.

"He served in the U.S. Navy before graduating from the University of Miami in 1949, after which he returned to Kansas City to work in the family construction business. He was president of the Midwest Heavy Construction Association the mid 19060's, after taking over the family business from his father Earl F. Brosnahan, Sr. and his mother Helen Rose Brosnahan," the statement that was tweeted by "Good Morning America" reporter Tony Morrison read.

He and his wife June Therese Mullen were married in 1953. Their union bore six children namely Missy, Earl III, Ann, Reta, Kate, and Eve.

Earl Jr. was survived by his second wife Sandy Palmer, who was beside him at the time of his passing, his three brothers and a sister, his living children, eight grandchildren, as well as nephews and nieces.

Spade's father opened up about her death in an interview with The Kansas City Star, saying that he knew his daughter was taking some pills which he advised her not to. He also said that he was able to talk to her the night before she committed suicide in her apartment in New York City, where her housekeeper found her on June 5.

He also mentioned that the rest of the Brosnahan family are coping with Spade's death, and their close-knit clan will manage to get through the devastating incident. "But we certainly miss our bright, sunshiney little person," he also said.

Spade has been laid to rest in Kansas City with a ceremony that was attended by her family and friends.