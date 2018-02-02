Kate Upton Accuses Guess Co-Founder of Sexual and Emotional Harassment

Reuters/Jonathan Ernst Model Kate Upton arrives at a party thrown by Google and the Hollywood Reporter, on the eve of the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, at the W Hotel in Washington, April 27, 2012.

Kate Upton has joined the #MeToo movement by accusing Guess co-founder Paul Marciano of abusing his power to sexually and emotionally harass women. Further reports have also indicated that following the accusation, Guess shares dropped drastically, despite the company's statement saying that Marciano denies any and all accusations.

According to reports, Upton took to social media to make her accusation as she posted that she was disappointed with the fact that iconic women are still empowering Marciano as their creative director. She further stated he should not be allowed to use his power to harass women. She ended her post with "#metoo," which got the fans' attention. Following her accusation, social media responded with an uproar, with many asking Upton for more details on her statement.

Following the accusation from Upton, further reports have revealed that Guess' shares fell more than 17 percent despite the fact that the actress has yet to release a statement on the matter. Meanwhile, Guess has revealed that Marciano denies all allegations. Furthermore, the company has taken a proactive effort in ensuring that work environment is safe for women as they have also revealed that they had investigated claims in November last year that Marciano was behaving inappropriately towards two women. So far, the investigation remains inconclusive.

In response to the allegations, Marciano says that if Upton is telling the truth, then there would be only one place where it matters. The accusation will be brought to court. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks, so fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates. In the meantime, Guess lost $250 million of its market value following Upton's statement. As to what this could mean for the company, fans will have to wait and see. Upton is expected to reveal more details in the coming weeks.