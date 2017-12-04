Katharine McPhee and David Foster Share Romantic Kiss in Los Angeles

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Singer and actress Katharine McPhee at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 15, 2012.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster's romance continues to heat up.

The couple got extra close during their latest outing together in Los Angeles, according to reports. McPhee and Foster, who have long been fueling romance rumors, were spotted kissing outside the Italian restaurant E Baldi in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

McPhee sported a casual look with her black top and matching duster coat. She also sported black boots and high-waisted jeans. The "American Idol" alumna accessorized her neutral ensemble with multiple rings, a gold choker and hood earrings to complete her look. Foster appeared to coordinate with his girlfriend and wore dark wash denim bottoms himself.

The producer and the "Scorpion" star have been the subject of romance rumors for several months now. However, they have stayed mum about the real deal between them. A source recently told E! News that McPhee and Foster's latest PDA only shows they are no longer afraid to let people know about their relationship.

"David and Katherine are more serious than they ever have been, and don't care what others around them think," said the source. "David and Katherine have been spending a lot of time together recently and are not afraid to show affection now."

The duo first sparked dating rumors in May when they were seen enjoying a romantic dinner in Malibu. Speculation on their real status was reignited in September, and they have since stepped out together on multiple occasions.

"They are just having fun right now, but they have such a great chemistry and really connect organically on so many levels," an insider revealed to Us Weekly in October.

A few weeks ago, McPhee, 33, was asked about the real score between her and Foster, 68. She mentioned that they have known each other since she was 21 but never confirmed anything about their romance.