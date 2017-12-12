Katharine McPhee Opens Up About Future Plans and Marriage

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Singer and actress Katharine McPhee at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 15, 2012.

Katharine McPhee recently expressed her desire to have her own family someday.

The "American Idol" alumna may already be planning on tying the knot with her beau, David Foster. In an interview with Us Weekly, McPhee said she is now taking the time to put more attention on her personal life.

"My ideal situation, I would love to get married and have kids," she shared. "It would be nice if that happens."

On Nov. 30, McPhee seemingly confirmed her relationship with Foster by kissing the music producer. They have been spotted on multiple occasions together but that was the first time they locked lips in public. The duo packed on the PDA while waiting for their car after a lunch date at the Beverly Hills restaurant E Baldi.

A source told E! News that Foster and McPhee plan on spending the upcoming holidays in Los Angeles together with his family. Although Foster's children initially gave him a hard time about the relationship, the insider mentioned they are far more accepting of it now. His daughters Erin and Sara previously expressed their affection for the TV star but never confirmed the romance between their father and McPhee.

McPhee, 33, and Foster, 68, have known each other for years. They first met at the set of "American Idol" when she was still a contestant in 2006.

While McPhee and Foster appear to be more open about their relationship, it seems they have no plans of confirming it anytime soon. The "Scorpion" actress spoke with PEOPLE in late November and said she will not be providing any clues about her romantic life.

"I'm not doing anything wrong, so whether people think it's true or false, I don't, you know, there's nothing bad happening in my life, so people can just say whatever they want," she stated.