Katharine McPhee's Upcoming Broadway Stint Unlikely to Impact Production of 'Scorpion' Season 5

Facebook/ScorpiononCBS "Scorpion" airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on CBS

"Scorpion" season 4 is still running on CBS, but fans of the show are already looking forward to its renewal for a fifth season. Ahead of CBS' renewal announcement, reports about "Scorpion" star Katharine McPhee's Broadway debut have surfaced, leaving fans wondering if she'll be back for season 5.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that singer-actress McPhee would debut on the Great White Way as the main character in the musical "Waitress." Starting April 10, McPhee will fill in the shoes of the show's original composer, Sara Bareilles, as the titular Jenna of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical.

Since the production on "Scorpion" season 4 is expected to wrap around the first or second week of April, many are wondering if McPhee will still be involved in a possible season 5. If her stint in "Waitress" begins on April 10 and the production on season 5 kicks off a few days or weeks after, it is possible that the "Scorpion" star won't have time to reprise her role as Paige in the long-running CBS series.

While fans are worried that they might no longer see McPhee's character in the next season of "Scorpion," TV Line recently noted that McPhee would only have a limited engagement with the musical, as it would run only until June 17. The publication noted that "Scorpion" season 5 probably would not ramp up production until after the end of the singer's Broadway stint, meaning McPhee's Paige is not at risk of being killed off in the series anytime soon.

As for the show's renewal, CBS has not yet announced that "Scorpion" will return for another season, but considering its fourth season's successful run, a season 5 is highly possible. Cartermatt also noted that should the series return for a fifth season, CBS might move it to Sundays, alongside "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "Elementary."