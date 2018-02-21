Katherine Heigl Shares Weight Loss Progress on Instagram

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Actress Katherine Heigl poses at Variety's 4th Annual Power of Women event in Beverly Hills, California October 5, 2012.

American actress Katherine Heigl recently shared the development of her physique on her social media page after more than a year of giving birth to her child, Joshua Jr.

The 39-year-old actress posted on Instagram a three-part photo of her fitness progress, which shows her a month after she had given birth, the second one a whole year after, and the third is the most recent one, which was taken in the third weekend of February.

The change in the three photos is quite dramatic, with the latest one showcasing the lean muscles that have emerged after a whole year of attempting to lose the added weight caused by her pregnancy. Furthermore, the picture is accompanied by a lengthy caption, wherein Heigl shared with her followers just how difficult it was for her to get back into shape.

As it turns out, she has been preparing for a shoot for the USA Network television series "Suits," which will take place this coming April. Additionally, she is preparing her body for the bikini season, even revealing that the project inspired her to get back to her optimum physique to feel "fit, strong and sexy" once again.

She also revealed that the journey was quite slow, especially the progress of unveiling her abs. Heigl revealed that she had to work hard religiously with a trainer, as well as make use of a handy fitness app that she has access via her smartphone. The app allows her to work out from anywhere, at any time.

It is widely known that getting back to tip-top physical form is very difficult after pregnancy. Another actress, Blake Lively, has also revealed that she had to go through something similar as Heigl, by intensely training for 14 months. This yielded Lively with great results, since she ended up losing about 60 pounds.