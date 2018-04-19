Katherine Jackson Health News: Family Gathers After Matriarch Suffered a Massive Stroke

Instagram/parisjackson Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, rushed home to spend time with her grandmother, Katherine, after the Jackson matriarch suffered a stroke

The Jackson family has reportedly gathered after learning that the health of their matriarch Katherine Jackson is declining after a stroke.

Radar Online reported that the 87-year-old matriarch of the musically-inclined family where the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, R&B singer Janet Jackson, and The Jackson Brothers hailed from is currently fighting for her life after suffering a massive stroke last week.

According to the report, the mother of 10 is recovering at home and surrounded by her family.

A source said that all of her offspring are there to support her during her delicate condition.

"The family has all gathered around her to give her support," the source told the online tabloid. "But she is the one that is usually in the best shape and she takes care of everyone, so it is really mentally hard on her," the insider added.

Even her granddaughter Paris Jackson, who was supposed to spend her weekend at Indio, California to attend the first week of Coachella 2018, also reportedly rushed home to be by her side.

"The children and the grandchildren are there," the source also said, adding, "The kids are not leaving her side. She has the family around her 24/7 since the stroke."

The report also mentioned that Katherine's stroke came all of a sudden since she was in relatively good health. While she is currently out of the hospital and out of danger and trying to recuperate beside her 89-year-old husband Joe Jackson, she is reportedly having a hard time speaking and is having difficulty moving the left part of her body.

"Joe has a team of nurses and Katherine now has in-home nurses. There are additional nurses now and they are both being cared for in their home," the source also said.

In October 2017, Entertainment Tonight revealed that Katherine opted to surrender her co-guardianship over Michael Jackson's youngest son Blanket.

The report cited the information that was obtained by the publication from court documents that the Jackson matriarch filed legal papers to relegate the sole guardianship of Blanket, whose real name is Michael Joseph Jackson, to her 39-year-old grandson Tito Joe "TJ" Jackson.

The documents stated that Katherine is no longer required to fulfill the responsibilities that were appointed to her when she was named as one of Blanket's legal guardian because of her age. She also believes that since the late pop superstar's youngest son is already 15-years-old, TJ can execute all the required responsibilities of being the guardian of the minor child.

She also used to be the legal guardian of Michael's two older kids, Prince and Paris, when their father died in 2009 until they turned adults.

Aside from Michael and Janet, Katherine and Joe are also parents of Maureen Reillette "Rebbie" Jackson, Sigmund Esco "Jackie" Jackson, Toriano Adaryl "Tito" Jackson, Jermaine La Jaune Jackson, La Toya Yvonne Jackson, Marlon David Jackson, Brandon Jackson, and Steven Randall "Randy" Jackson.

The Jackson family or their representatives have yet to make an official statement regarding the latest health condition of Katherine.