Katherine Langford Says '13 Reasons Why' Character Will Always Be Part of Her Life

Facebook/13ReasonsWhy Katherine Langford in a promo image for Netflix's "13 Reasons Why"

Actress Katherine Langford is now ready to let go of her iconic role in Netflix's "13 Reasons Why," but she claimed that it will always be a part of her.

Langford, who is best known for playing the role of Hannah Baker in the controversial web series, announced that she will no longer reprise that role when the series returns for its third season in her Instagram page.

But speaking with E! News at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards, the actress said that she still feels that she will continue to be part of the show even if her character will no longer appear in the upcoming season.

"A few of the cast, we all started season one together, we went through everything together, but I think it was about time—it just felt right for Hannah to leave. I'm so excited for the show and what it's going to continue to do," the 22-year-old Australian actress stated.

However, she also claimed that the controversial story of Hannah will remain an important part of her life as well as the lives of other people.

She also said in a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly that fans of the web series will still feel the impact of Hannah's death in the future installment of "13 Reasons Why."

"Even though she may not be part of another season, I think that her presence and the importance of her and her story will always matter and will always be there," she also said.

On the other hand, Langford's co-star Alisha Boe also told E! News that nothing will change in their relationship even if she will no longer appear in season 3. "She is part of us, forever. We're all lifelong friends. It's going to be hard without Katherine...I just love her a lot," the actress who plays the role of Jessica on the series stated.

Netflix will release the episodes of "13 Reasons Why" season 3 in 2019.