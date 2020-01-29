Kathy Lee Gifford urges Christians to study Greek, Hebrew Bible translations to grasp God’s power

HOLLYWOOD — Emmy Award-winning TV host Kathie Lee Gifford attended the 28th annual Movieguide Awards Friday where she shared a message of “truth” for Christians entering a new decade.

While walking the red carpet of the popular awards show that celebrates faith and family content, Gifford spoke about her book, The Rock, The Road, and The Rabbi and the importance of Christians knowing the truth of God’s word.

"We have not been taught the truth. And we wonder why we have no power in our lives. We're quoting scripture that isn't true,” she passionately declared.

“If we're not quoting what it actually says in the Greek, actually says in the Hebrew, then we're not speaking the word and the word is everything,” she stressed.

In her book, Gifford details what she discovered about the Bible after learning what it says by studying the original Greek and Hebrew translations combined with having the opportunity to tour biblical sites in Israel which she describes as “life-changing.”

While on the red carpet at the historic Avalon Theater she shared the Hebrew word for this decade and what it means.

“This decade in the Hebrew is the decade of the pay, the mouth, it's a breakthrough decade,” Gifford declared.

She added, “I believe that when we start actually quoting the Scripture, properly, learning it properly, then we can apply it properly. Imagine the power that's going to erupt in our lives because we're doing what God said to do. Speak the truth in a spirit of love?”

Gifford recently directed and released a "modern oratorio," titled “The God Who Sees,” shot in Israel. She revealed at The Movieguide Awards that she has three more oratorios in the works.

"One of them is 'The God of the How and When,' I wrote with my friend Brett James and Sal Oliveri. Then 'The God of His Word,' which I wrote with my friend David Pomerance, and that is going to be starring Danny Gokey. Then the fourth one is half an hour long, and it's called 'The God of the Other Side.' We're gonna announce some news about that soon,” she said.

Gifford noted that Billy Graham reached her with the Gospel message through a movie when she was just a preteen and she wants to use media to reach others as well.

“When I was growing up, Christian kids who wanted to be singers or actors, we weren't allowed to go into the secular field. And I knew I didn't I wasn't supposed to be in the church world. I knew God had called me to something different,” she explained.

"I came to know Jesus in a movie theater because Billy Graham produced a movie called 'The Restless Ones.' He wasn't thinking that the devil lived in the movie theater. He's thinking people will come to a movie theater that would never read the Bible, never come to my crusades, but they'll go to a movie. He never dreamed that a little 12 year old Jewish girl would be sitting in the theater one night, and now I'm making movies. Only God can put together stuff like that,” Gifford concluded.

Gifford also gave a powerful speech during the The Movieguide Awards which will broadcast on the Hallmark Channel on Feb. 24.