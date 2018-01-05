Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Now 'More Comfortable' About Their Romance

(Photo: Reuters/Lucas Jackson)

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are getting more at ease with public displays of affection.

Last month, Foxx celebrated his 50th birthday in style with a star-studded event that included his famous friends Ice Cube, Leonardo DiCaprio and Snoop Dogg. Also in attendance was his lady love, Holmes, who debuted her cropped hairstyle during the bash.

A source recently told Us Weekly that "they were all over each other," with Holmes "really letting loose and dancing." The insider added, "They were even kissing each other!"

It turns out their secret relationship is not so secret anymore. "They're starting to be more comfortable about their relationship," said a different source.

The "Dawson's Creek" alum and Foxx seem to be managing their relationship well. They are able to stay more private compared with other Hollywood A-listers, and the recent snapshots of them show they are really happy.

While they maintain a close bond, there is one thing that will always be at the top of Holmes' priorities: her family. "She's an amazing mom," said an insider. "She'll choose her family over him any day."

Foxx and Holmes did not celebrate the New Year's holiday together. The "Django Unchained" star was spotted spinning at a nightclub opening in Singapore, while Holmes took a ski trip to Park City, Utah with her 11-year-old daughter Suri.

The mother of one revealed to PEOPLE earlier this week that 2018 will be a busy year for her. She is set to direct and star in an upcoming film titled "Rare Objects." The new project will reunite her with the cinematographer, production designer and producers from "All We Had."