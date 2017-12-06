Katie Holmes Secretly Supports Rumored Beau Jamie Foxx's Fashion Event

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Jamie Foxx's rumored girlfriend Katie Holmes on stage at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Fall/Winter that was staged during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York.

Katie Holmes showed her support to rumored boyfriend Jamie Foxx during the opening of the Privé Revaux flagship store in New York City early this week.

A source reportedly told Page Six that the "Dawson's Creek" alum came unannounced at the fashion event hosted by the singer-actor.

"Katie came toward the end of the event. No one knew she was coming. Jamie took a break from the DJ booth ...and they were hanging out for a while in the back before leaving separately," the source stated.

Holmes was said to be donning a satin black dress paired with a long, pink coat adorned with yellow flower-shaped buttons. She also matched it with a pair of simple black heels. The 38-year-old actress also reportedly bought 13 pairs of eyewear before leaving the event without Foxx.

The rumored couple managed to keep their relationship away from the public eye. The last time that they were seen together was during the Labor Day weekend back in September when they were photographed taking a romantic walk on the sandy shores of Malibu, California. However, reps from both camps have yet to confirm if the two are officially seeing each other exclusively.

The romance between the two were already circulating since 2013. But a source told People in 2015 that the two were just enjoying their time together. "This is not some intense romance," the source stated. "Jamie and Katie are friends and have been for a long time. They are two adults who are attractive and single, and so apparently conclusions will be drawn...But contrary to those conclusions, they're not about to run off and make some serious commitment."

Holmes had a highly-publicized marriage with Tom Cruise that ended in divorce back in 2012. They have an 11-year-old daughter named Suri. On the other hand, Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships named Corinne, 23, and Annalise, 7.