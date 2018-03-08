Katie Holmes Talks About 'Dawson's Creek' Cast Reunion

Reuters/Carlo Allegri Katie Holmes reveals that the "Dawson's Creek" cast usually meet one another.

After more than two decades since its premiere, the "Dawson's Creek" cast seems to stay solid as ever.

On Monday, Katie Holmes guested in "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Holmes had also disclosed that the cast is planning for a reunion soon.

"Every now and then we see each other," Holmes told host Fallon in the show, which was later uploaded in "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" YouTube channel. "And we're gonna get together soon. It'll be really exciting."

The WB television teen drama celebrated its 20th anniversary on Jan. 21, and Holmes definitely did not forget to commemorate the event.

The actress posted a photo of the script of "Dawson's Creek" pilot episode signed by the cast on Instagram, captioning it "I am so grateful that 20 years ago we premiered Dawson's Creek. I am so honored to have been a part of it. Such wonderful memories. Such wonderful friends. Such incredible fans. Thank you all!"

On Feb. 23, Holmes posted an old photo of her with her co-star James Van der Beek and the show's creator, Kevin Williamson. In the caption, Holmes revealed that the photo was taken during the filming of the pilot episode of "Dawson's Creek."

The 39-year-old also revealed how she almost missed her audition for the role of Joey Potter. Holmes said that she sent in an audition tape to the studio which got her an invitation to Hollywood. However, the audition in Hollywood was just in time for her high school musical appearance in Toledo, Ohio. The actress decided to skip the audition.

"Dawson's Creek" aired on TV from 1998 to 2003. Holmes remembered how young they were when they filmed it.

"We were babies," she said. "We were 18 when we started. Michelle was 16 and it was such a great time."

Mary-Margaret Humes, who played Dawson's mother, spoke with Us Weekly on the 20th anniversary of "Dawson's Creek." She said that she was hoping that the cast would reunite soon.