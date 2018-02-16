Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Rumored to be Getting Back Together

Katy Perry website Roar singer Katy Perry has recently been rumored to be dating ex-partner Orlando Bloom again.

It has been almost a year since dance-pop singer-songwriter Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom announced their split after a year of dating.

The two have been seen friendly since they broke up, as proven by their interaction on each other's Instagram accounts. Recently, however, a new Instagram comment made by Bloom on Perry's account has sparked rumors of the two getting back together.

Yesterday, the "Roar" singer posted a video on Instagram that quickly gained over a million of views. In the video, Perry is seen to catch a bouquet at her brother's wedding and then running away immediately after.

"When you crave companionship but run from love when you get it #happymadeupholidayofforcedlove #ilovemyself #iloveyoutoo," Perry's caption read. A little later, "The Lord of the Rings" actor commented on this post.

"You can run but you can't hide... from YOURSELF," Bloom's comment read, with a kissing heart emoji that followed.

Talks about the couple's reconciliation have been going on for a while. Last month, it was rumored that the pair were seen in a luxurious resort together in the Maldives.

Perry and Bloom dated for more after a year before announcing their break up in February last year. However, the two were both quick to say that they would remain friends with each other.

Upon the announcement of their split, the pair released a statement that said that they respected each other and wanted to give each other time. Perry later said she was meaning to stay friends with her former lover. Bloom did the same.

"We're friends, it's good. We're all grown up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don't think anybody cares about what I'm up to. Nor should they. It's between us. It's better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don't have to be about hate," Bloom said in an exclusive interview with Elle UK last year.