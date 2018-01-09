Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Spotted Together in Maldives

REUTERS/Dylan Martinez Katy Perry performs on the Pyramid Stage.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may have broken up, but that does not mean they cannot hang out.

The former couple was recently sighted vacationing in the Maldives together. Sources have confirmed to E! News that the "Swish Swish" singer flew to the tropical country from Dubai in order to catch up with Bloom.

"Katy was in Dubai and then stopped over in [the] Maldives where she met up with Orlando. It's a few hours away and Katy wanted to stop there since it was pretty close," a source told the media outlet.

It can be recalled that Perry and Bloom first began dating in January 2016 after the 73rd Golden Globe Awards. They were together for around 10 months before announcing their breakup in February 2017. Despite having separated, Bloom previously told ELLE UK that they are staying friends. Bloom was later linked to "The Vampire Diaries" alum Nina Dobrev, though their rumored romance was never confirmed.

"Katy and Orlando have never lost touch and it's nothing serious. They keep in contact frequently and Orlando is understanding of her crazy schedule right now," another insider told E! News. "It's pretty casual between the two."

A third source echoed the statement to the publication, explaining that the two are always talking to each other. However, it does not seem like they are officially getting back together, despite eyewitness accounts of the pair's public displays of affection.

"They have not lost contact," the source said. "They are just keeping their close connection on the low lately. They speak all the time."

Back in August, "The Lord of the Rings" actor was rumored to be back together with Perry after they were spotted sharing a kiss at an Ed Sheeran concert. Perry later addressed the rumors while speaking to "The Morning Mashup" (via PEOPLE), explaining that "lines get blurred" with age and that she will be busy with her new tour again.