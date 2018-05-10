Katy Perry Ends Feud With Taylor Swift

Wikimedia Commons/GabboT Taylor Swift seemed to have patched thing up with Katy Perry

The "bad blood" between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift no longer exists.

Just before the start of her Reputation tour, Swift posted a video on social media showing a package that she received from Perry which contains a note and an actual olive branch.

uploading a screen recording from Taylor Swift’s Instagram Story because they disappear and I want to be able to watch this forever pic.twitter.com/3Fw1Gj7VFh — Michael Gold (@migold) May 9, 2018

"So, I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch," the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer said on her Instagram Story that was posted while she was about to start the Arizona leg of her tour on Tuesday. The video showed the contents of the package, and she zoomed in towards the wreath of olive leaves which is known as a symbol of peace.

The note on the package also reads: "Hello old friend — I've been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hard feelings between us. I really want to clear the air. —— I'm deeply sorry for..."

"This means so much to me," she also said.

The post on Instagram Story has already been deleted, but fans managed to record the post before it disappeared.

The singers who used to be close friends had a falling out since around 2014, before Swift released the song "Bad Blood" which she reportedly wrote about Perry.

The two opted to stay silent about the details of their feud, Swift spoke about her relationship with another female artist that she refused to name during an interview with Rolling Stone.

According to the 28-year-old singer, she was not sure if they were real friends, to begin with. But the other artist reportedly crossed the line when she did something horrible. "She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I'm surprisingly non-confrontational – you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It's awkward, and I don't like it," Swift stated.

Perry, on the other hand, admitted that their falling off was really about the backup dancers that she hired when she was interviewed by James Corden in the Carpool Karaoke segment of his "The Late Late Show."

The "I Kissed A Girl" singer also confessed in the interview that her song "Swish Swish" was about Swift, but she claimed that she was willing to end their feud.

She also said in an interview during a live video streaming on YouTube that she actually wants the animosity between her and her co-artist to end. "I'm ready to let it go," Perry stated in the interview. "Absolutely, 100%. I forgive her, and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her, and I think it's actually - I think it's time," she further stated.

Because of the reconciliation of the two popular musical artists, fans took to Twitter to express their happiness for their decision to patch things up. The fans are also expecting to see them renew the friendship that they used to enjoy in the past.

Perry has yet to acknowledge Swift's gratitude over the package that she sent.