Katy Perry, Robert Pattinson Spotted 'Making Out' in LA

Reuters / Neil Hall Katy Perry is rumored to be making out with 'Twilight' star Robert Pattinson.

After his breakup with British singer FKA Twigs in October 2017, Robert Pattinson was reportedly spotted making out with pop superstar Katy Perry.

A witness reportedly told Wonderwall that the rumored couple were seen locking lips at Taix French Restaurant located at the Echo Park neighborhood in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

"They were making out," the source stated. According to the source, the longtime friends are now looking like a real couple.

The two had been involved in several dating rumors in the past after the "Twilight" star became single and Perry ended her own relationship with actor Orlando Bloom. According to previous reports, Pattinson was leaning on the "Firework" singer for comfort after ending his engagement with Twigs. But the rumors were denied at that time, saying that the two were just friends.

However, another source claimed that Pattinson has been crushing on Perry even if she was insisting for them to remain friends. "Rob wasn't going to take no for an answer though, and he was determined to win her over. Sure enough, after a prolonged charm offensive, Katy finally gave in, and they've been casually dating for a while now," a source reportedly told HollywoodLife. "It's nothing serious at this point, although Rob would definitely love to take things to the next level— he's happy to go at Katy's pace, for now."

The source also mentioned that Pattinson is very crazy about the pop superstar, especially since she possesses all the characteristics that he is looking for in a woman.

However, other reports refuted the making out rumors, saying that there were photos posted on Twitter showing that the stars were sitting on the opposite sides of the table. This means that it may be physically impossible for them to make out during the said dinner.

Reps from both stars have yet to confirm the dating reports.