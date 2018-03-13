Katy Perry Visits Religious Theme Park After Death Of Nun

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Singer Katy Perry was seen kneeling in the streets of Tierra Santa.

Recent reports state that Katy Perry has visited Tierra Santa.

The 33-year-old singer was originally in Argentina for her "Witness" tour, but she also decided to take a few days off to explore the city. She chose to visit Tierra Santa the day after Sister Catherine Rose Holzman died in court. Holzman had been battling the pop star for years over the sale of a Los Angeles convent. The 89-year-old Catholic nun collapsed and died while in court.

In photos retrieved by the Daily Mail, Perry seems light and happy in Tierra Santa. Wearing a striped jumpsuit and a white fedora, the photos show Perry taking off her hat and placing it over her chest as she kneels on a stone path.

Fans surrounded the singer as they asked for selfies and hugs. Several photos were uploaded to various social media sites with the singer smiling with her young admirers.

Tierra Santa is a religious theme park in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The theme park, which claims to be the world's first ever religious theme park, has streets representative of the Biblical Jerusalem.

Figures of Jesus are also present in the park, as well as statues of historical religious figures such as Pope John Paul II and Mother Teresa.

The night before, Perry was spotted dancing in the city at the Rojo Tango Show. The "Firework" singer was also at the Teatro Colon, seen next to the Vienna Philharmonic and maestro Gustavo Dudamel, according to a DiarioShow report.

On Sunday, Perry was at the Club Ciudad de Buenos Aires where she sang her latest singles and her most famous songs for her "Witness" tour. Lali Esposito, an Argentine actress, singer and dancer, opened the show.

Included in the line-up for the show were "Chained to the Rhythm" with Skip Marley, a dancehall and disco song that raises societal awareness, and "Bon Appetit" with Migos, a dance-pop and trap-pop song with lyrics about sexual innuendos hidden in food.

According to Livepass, the "Witness" tour is where Perry finds liberation and expresses this through her songs that inspire thought and movement.