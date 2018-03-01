Kawhi Leonard Rumors: Will He Start Playing For The Spurs Again This Season?

REUTERS / Mike Stone J San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard

Injured NBA star Kawhi Leonard might be back on the playing roster of San Antonio Spurs this season.

New reports from My San Antonio claimed that 26-year-old small forward is currently back in Texas after spending several weeks at the NBA Players Association headquarters gym in New York for physical treatments and rehabilitation. He was also specifically seen at the team's practice facility on Tuesday.

However, the report mentioned that he did not join the team's workout session and there are no indications yet if he will be able to do so due to the right quadriceps tendinopathy that he acquired at the start of the season.

According to the report, teammate Danny Green shared that he was glad to see Leonard back in the facility again after some time.

"It's always good to see his face," Green stated. "He said he'll be back, so we knew he was going to be back eventually at some point -- playing-wise, not just being around. If he's that confident mentally, I know he's going to get the work done to get it done physically."

However, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich told the press last week that he will be "surprised" if he finds the 2014 NBA Finals MVP return to the court this season.

"We only have X number of games left in the season, and he's still not ready to go," Popovich stated according to ESPN. "If by some chance he is, it's gonna be pretty late into the season and it's going to be a pretty tough decision, how late to bring somebody back. So that's why I'm just trying to be honest and logical. I'll be surprised if he gets back this year."

Leonard's camp has yet to confirm if he can start playing for the Spurs again in the team's upcoming games for this season.