Kayne West creates worship remake of Gwen Stefani’s hit ‘Dont Speak; singer brought to tears

Pop star Gwen Stefani said she was moved and brought to tears by Kanye West’s worship remake of her hit song, “Don’t Speak."

West’s choir performed the remake at his weekly Sunday Service this month and the former No Doubt singer was moved that the hip-hop trailblazer would choose to remake her 1995 single and transform it into a prayer with a new tag, declaring, “Lord Speak.”

“My heart is so full hearing this incredible version of Don’t Speak/ Lord Speak...- I’m in shock hearing this song turned into a worship song at Kanye’s Sunday Service,” Stefani wrote on Twitter.

“I literally started crying,” she continued and thanked @KimKardashian for posting the clip.

She added, “Please send me whole version Kanye.”

The reimagined lyrics read, “God loves you more than you could ever know/Lord speak, we know your words bring healing/ the pain is real, we’re feeling/please help us cuz it hurts/Lord speak, to every situation/you know just what we facing/ please help us cuz it hurts.”

Kim Kardashian West responded to the Tweet with a series of heart, halo and praying hand emojis.

West is seemingly looking to spread his gospel influence. The Chicago native filed a trademark application for the term “Sunday Service” with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office this month. Public records show that it was issued through the company Mascotte Holdings, which also filed trademarks for his fashion brands “Yeezus” and others.

West began Sunday Service meetings — which his wife, Kardashian West, described as a "spiritual Christian experience" — this year. The events have happened every Sunday and included gospel music but omitted preaching. However, Rich Wilkerson Jr. was the guest preacher this past Sunday and delivered a word on the power of one's “circle of friends.”

Some have questioned whether West is promoting Christ or himself at the weekly exclusive meetings.

West explained on the season finale of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in June: “I had the idea of making a church before but I really was sketching it out. Then in 2019, I was like I’m not letting a Sunday go by without making this,”

They began the meeting in a “James Turell inspired” circular dome but because of how rapidly attendance increased they had to move Sunday Service outdoors.