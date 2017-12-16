Reuters/Bryan Snyder Keaton Jones refuses to go back to school after his anti-bullying video went viral.

Keaton Jones hasn't returned yet to school since his anti-bullying video went viral. Meanwhile, mother Kimberly Jones defends her family regarding their photos with a Confederate flag.

Keaton, who goes to Horace Maynard Middle School in Tennessee, refuses to go back to school after his anti-bullying video hit a large viewership on the web with celebrities and the like reacting to it.

"I actually haven't been to school. ... Why do you bully? What's the point of it? It makes me feel awful," Keaton said while appearing on the British talk show, "This Morning," with his mother, PEOPLE reports.

Keaton is clearly still deeply affected by his experiences of being bullied at school. Kimberly shared that his son has made it clear that he's not ready to go back to school yet. He even said that he still doesn't want to even if "the whole world wanted to come and eat lunch with him."

Kimberly believes they should also step back from the attention that his son's anti-bullying video has garnered.

"After seeing how big it got, I mean it just seems like maybe we should let it die down a little bit before we made any decisions so that we could kind of have a reality of what life is gonna be like," Keaton's mother explained.

Meanwhile, Kimberly has spoken out about the criticisms they have received after photos of her family posing beside a Confederate flag — a hallmark that represents heritage and sometimes, racism — spread on the Internet.

Keaton's mother explained that there are "only two photos" that they ever took with a Confederate flag. She added that the photos were only meant to be "funny," and she found it "ironic" how the existence of those photos played into her situation with her son now, CBS reports.

Kimberly then denied being racist and added that she's received negativity for not being one.

"I spent most of my life being bullied and judged because I wasn't racist," Kimberly revealed.