'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Latest News: Kim Clears Up Blackface Issue; Scott and Kourtney Get Serious

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" looks back at that one time when Kim Kardashian West was accused of darkening her own skin to launch her KKW Beauty cosmetics line. Meanwhile, Scott Disick gets serious with Kourtney Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian West is as high profile as a beauty trendsetter can get, but even she was not spared from online outrage when Twitter users accused her of wearing blackface in a promotional photo earlier this June, according to the New York Times.

Facebook/Keeping Up With The Kardashians on E! Promotional picture for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" season 14.

It's an odd accusation to level against the wife of Kanye West, but people can count on Kim to turn the online outrage as a way to promote her line. Last week's "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" looked back at how she and her team cleared up that mess and got some media mileage out of it, too.

"I would obviously never want to offend anyone," Kim said, explaining that she was just very suntanned when they did the shoot. "But I showed the image to many people, to many in the business. No one brought that to our attention," she added.

Even then, the reality icon did her best to adjust, as her team made the needed changes to the photos to avoid offending anyone else. "We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away," Kim noted during Sunday's recap.

In the same episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," things were not going so well between Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian, at least at first. Disick was confronting Kourtney, asking why he was not invited to her surprise birthday party.

Kourtney will later admit that she just did not want her ex-boyfriend present at the time, especially with her whole family present. Scott hits back at her excuse: "You love that you're able to hold this over me and that's your control factor," as Us Magazine quoted.

"I actually love you and do things out of spite," he confessed later.

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on E!