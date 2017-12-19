'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' News: Sofia Richie to Appear?

Facebook/KUWTK Sofia Richie could make an appearance in "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

Scott and his new girlfriend, Sofia, have been seen a lot in public since they started going out, and there might be a possibility that she will appear in some of the new "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" episodes.

However, TMZ reports that there are no plans to feature the famous model in the reality series. According to the producers, the reason Sofia won't be appearing anytime soon on the show is that she hasn't met Scott's kids.

Even though the couple has been a lot together in public, Sofia does not hang out with Scott whenever he's with his kids, which is also the time that the reality star tapes for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

To make things very clear, sources close to the reality show confirm that Kourtney Kardashian — the mother of Scott's children — has nothing to do with Sofia's non-appearance on the show, and neither do her sisters, Kim Kardashian-West and Khloe Kardashian.

There's still a chance that Sofia makes an appearance on the show. If "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" features times when Scott is out on the club, viewers might see a glimpse of Sofia, since those are the times she's seen spending time with him.

Meanwhile, the family is keeping stronger than ever after having gone through interview training in the mid-season finale of the show.

During the session, Kris Jenner was put on the spot about her marriage to Caitlyn Jenner and her transition to womanhood. Kris was even asked about how she felt about Caitlyn's book, which the momager answered in stride.

And when the family was confronted about how a leaked sex tape was a stepping stone to their success, Kim and Kris had laughs about it.

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" returns on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 9 p.m. EST on E!