'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Season 14: New Promo Previews How the Family Takes a Break

Facebook/kuwtk Promotional image for 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

The holidays are coming, and even the Kardashian clan needs some Christmas cheer.

This much was revealed in a new promo for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" released by E! Entertainment. The 40-second clip shows the Kardashian family having some fun and jetting off to who knows where. Fans of the reality series know that the Kardashians have a lot on their plate. From family to work life, things can get crazy. So, it does not come as a surprise that they would want to take a break every now and again.

The promo gives a sneak peek into what else the season has in store for viewers. Khloe pours a bowl of flour onto Kris' head while they are in the kitchen. Kris does not seem to be bothered by her daughter's shenanigans. Kourtney can be seen laughing through it all. Kim, on the other hand, is relaxing in a sauna.

The promo also teases wild times for the family, with Kris partying it up on a yacht. Kim runs away when she sees a spider, and the others follow.

The previous episode, titled "Press Pass," saw the girls of the Kardashian clan going through media training. They revealed that they never watch their own interviews. It was also pointed out that the family became so famous and were able to build an empire because of Kim's sex tape, which the 37-year-old does not seem to be ashamed of.

Kris, on the other hand, is not too keen on having the subject of the sex tape brought up. This was apparent in her reaction when it was mentioned, so she received some tips on how to handle it. Kim even reminded her mother not to feel embarrassed by it.

Noticeably absent from the media training was Kylie, who is rumored to be staying away from the spotlight because of her pregnancy.

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" season 14 airs on Sundays, at 9 p.m. EST on E!