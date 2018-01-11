Facebook/kuwtk Promotional image for 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

Fans of the Kardashians can look forward to two nights of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" on Jan. 14 and 15.

The 14th season of the reality series will be holding a two-night event on Sunday and Monday. Episode 13, titled "Mime Over Matter," will air on Sunday, Jan. 14, with episode 14, titled "Bun in the Oven," following the next day. The Monday episode is especially exciting since fans will get to see Khloe revealing her pregnancy news to everyone close to her.

E! Entertainment has released a promo video for the two-night special. The clip teases a ton of "Kardashian surprises" in store for viewers, with an actual mime showing up to cheer Kris Jenner up. Of course, the biggest surprise is Khloe's announcement that she is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Everyone is visibly taken aback by the news, with Kris cupping her mouth with her hand. Kylie, who has been laying low all season, is also briefly glimpsed, though she only makes an appearance via video call.

Kylie is also rumored to be pregnant with her first child, the father being rapper Travis Scott. However, the youngest sister has yet to confirm or deny the news. Additionally, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has also been staying away from the public eye, fueling pregnancy speculations even more.

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the previous episode, titled "My Mother's Keeper."

Kim and Kourtney went to see a doctor in order to settle a debate on who has a healthier diet, with the latter adopting a gluten-free lifestyle. Together with Jonathan, the two girls went to a sauna so that they could collect sweat to find out who is the healthier sister.

Kris, on the other hand, bought Grandma MJ new shoes which she implanted with a tracking device. The reason behind it is for the momager to know where MJ is all the time. Finally, Khloe had a sincere conversation with Kim about trust.

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" season 14 airs Sundays, at 9:30 p.m. EST on E!