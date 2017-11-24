'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Season 14 Spoilers: Kim Carefully Goes Christmas Shopping in 'A Very Kardashian Holiday'

Facebook/kuwtk Promotional image for 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" season 14 will be airing a special Christmas episode, "A Very Kardashian Holiday," this Sunday.

E! Entertainment released a sneak peek of the special episode last week, which features the Kardashian clan preparing for the holiday season. It opens with Kim looking at a whole bunch of different Christmas trees. The scene immediately switches to matriarch Kris trying out a beard and pretending to be Santa Claus.

Based on the sneak peek, there is going to be a lot of laughter and drama in store for viewers. Khloe challenges her mother to a bake-off, though it remains to be seen what they will be making. While decorating gingerbread houses, Kim brings up an incident with her sister Kourtney from the year before. Kim recalls Kourtney copying her Christmas lights, which Kourtney denies. Kim explicitly warns her family not to copy her decor this year.

"I will come for them if they copy anything that I'm doing," Kim says.

But, the scene immediately shifts to Kris saying she wants an ice skating rink after being told that Kim is also installing one. Kris reveals that she wants to mess with Kim because her daughter is "taking this way too seriously."

More recently, E! Entertainment released a more extended glimpse at Kim shopping for Christmas decor with Kris and Kourtney. It opens with Kim telling her family not to copy the lights that she likes, but Kris reveals that she already tagged the same lights, and Kourtney tells her sister that she already bought them the week before. Kim brings up the incident with her and Kourtney from last year.

Kim then moves on to a transparent plastic lace that she spots on a tree. Kris tells her daughter that she already asked to see the same decor. Kim tells Kris that she is going to use them for packaging, so her mother can only use them for the Christmas tree.

But, Kris points out that she may want to use them on her packages as well. Kim ultimately does not want to spill any more details about what her Christmas decorations will be like this year to avoid anyone copying her.

"A Very Kardashian Holiday" airs Sunday, Nov. 26, on E!