Kelly Clarkson Is OK With Spanking Her Kids, Likes 'The Voice' Better than 'American Idol'

Grammy-winning singer Kelly Clarkson believes that it's OK to spank children. The mother of two toddlers defended her choice in a radio interview and also talked at length about her new stint on "The Voice."

REUTERS/Win McNamee Kelly Clarkson has two kids with husband Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson told a radio program that she grew up getting a spanking from her mother. Hence, she also doesn't spare the rod on her children, River Rose, 3 and Remington Alexander, 1.

"I'm from the South, y'all, so we get spankings," Clarkson stated. "My mom would call the principal if I ever ended up in the principal's office and give permission for her to spank me," she said, adding, "I'm a well-rounded individual with a lot of character, so I think it's fine."

Clarkson's comments, however, drew the ire of social media netizens who called "The Voice" coach an ignorant and lazy parent. Physical punishments, including spanking, are not part of the recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics as it apparently instills aggressive behavior in kids. Others netizens, however, supported the singer's personal parenting decision on how to discipline her children.

Meanwhile, Clarkson will mark her debut stint as a coach on "The Voice" when season 14 begins its run in February. The singer, who got her start as the first winner of "American Idol" in 2001, said that she chose to be on the NBC singing competition over the show that made her career because she loves the blind auditions on "The Voice" better.

"[It] really separates everything and it means something to me because I think that's who I represent, those people in this industry," Clarkson said. "I don't fit the pop star image that people expect all the time."

Clarkson, so far, enjoys coaching on "The Voice" with Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys. She cited that the stars have great rapport and everyone picked good singers for their teams. She, however, warned the other coaches that the competition is indeed on.

"The Voice" season 14 will premiere on Monday, Feb. 26, at 8:00 p.m. EST on NBC.