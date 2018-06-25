Kelly Clarkson Puts Carrie Underwood Feud Rumors to Rest

Twitter/kelly_clarkson Featured in the image is pop rock star Kelly Clarkson

After years of being pitted against each other, Kelly Clarkson proved that all is well between her and fellow "American Idol" big winner Carrie Underwood.

At the red carpet of the Radio Disney Music Awards in Hollywood, Clarkson told Entertainment Tonight that there is no truth to the rumored rivalry between her and the "Cry Pretty" singer. But to further prove to their fans that they are cool with each other, she said that she invited Underwood to pose in front of the cameras.

Both singers were also given recognition during this year's Radio Disney Music Awards that was held at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Saturday, June 22. Clarkson was given the Icon Award for her contribution for the pop music genre, while Underwood got the Hero Award for her numerous charity works.

According to the "Miss Independent" songstress, she told Underwood that she wanted to end the feud rumors by posing side by side with each other and finally have a picture together since they rarely had time to be in the same place at once. "And people always try to put it together like we're enemies. And I'm like, 'We don't even know each other well enough to be enemies.' So, anyway, I went to get a picture and then everybody lost their mind," she also said.

The 36-year-old pop-rock singer was the first grand winner of American Idol during its inaugural season in 2002, while Underwood was hailed as the champion in the same singing reality competition during its fourth season that aired in 2005 and went on to become one of the best-selling country music superstars. Both of them had chart-topping hits and won multiple Grammy Award recognitions.

Clarkson, who recently had her first victory as the winner's coach in NBC's "The Voice" season 14, also revealed previously on her Twitter account that she got a gift from Underwood when the latter send her several pieces of clothes from her fitness attire line CALIA. She also praised the line's socks collection.