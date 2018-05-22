Kelly Clarkson Wants 'Action' Instead of 'Silence' for Santa Fe High School Shooting Victims

Twitter/kelly_clarkson Featured in the image is singer Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson refused to ask the crowd at Sunday night's Billboard Music Awards to have a moment of silence in honor of the Santa Fe High School shooting victims. Instead, she wanted them to have a "moment of action."

The multi-awarded singer, who reminded the audience that she was born in Texas, spoke out against the unnecessary gun violence that killed 10 individuals, mostly students.

"Before we start tonight's show, there's something I'd like to say — this is gonna be so hard." the Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You) singer, who was also known as a gun owner, said during the opening of this year's BBMA while about to tear up as reported by Page Six. "About the tragedy Friday at Sante Fe High School. I'm a Texas girl and my home state has had so much heartbreak over this past year. And once again, y'all, we're grieving for more kids that have died for just no reason at all. And tonight they wanted me to say — that obviously we want to pray for all the victims and their families," she added.

She also said that the producers of the award-giving body instructed her to do a moment of silence, but she opted not to do it because she believes that it will not do any difference in the current situation. "So why don't we not do a moment of silence, why don't we do a moment of action, a moment of change. Why don't we change what's happening? Because it's horrible," she also said.

The singer also reiterated the need for families to stop living in fear. Since she has four children, a son and a daughter with Brandon Blackstock, and two stepkids from her husband's previous marriage, she said that she cannot imagine how the parents of the victims felt when they received the dreaded call to inform them about the horrible situation.

After her emotional appeal for a moment of action, she introduced pop singer Ariana Grande, who was also affected by gun violence last year when a terrorist open fired during her concert in Manchester, killing 22 people, for her opening performance.

While Clarkson was lauded for her bold appeal for gun control, "The View" co-host Meghan McCain expressed her skepticism about the singer's appeal since she used to be vocal about owning guns in the past.

According to the conservative talk show host, she admires anyone who wants to speak up about the issue. But she questioned what change does Clarkson mean during her appeal.

McCain also cited a 2012 interview where the singer mentioned that she keeps a Colt .45 near her bed for protection in case someone breaks into her house. The host also recalled Clarkson's statement in 2015 that she owns a concealed handgun license.

"So are you now—I'm curious, someone like that—are you now for repealing the Second Amendment?" the host stated.

The other "The View" co-hosts tried to explain Clarkson's stand about gun control, but McCain concluded that the real solution should be a better focus on mental health.