Kelly Clarkson's 'Carpool Karaoke' Appearance Turned Into Hilarious Date Night With Husband

Kelly Clarkson's Carpool Karaoke segment on "The Late Late Show" turned into a date night with her husband, courtesy of host James Corden himself.

During the latest installment of the highly popular "The Late Late Show with James Corden" segment, Carpool Karaoke, "American Idol" alum and first season winner Kelly Clarkson surprised everyone when she hopped into the host's car. But along the way, it was Clarkson herself who had ended up surprised after she is joined by her husband, Brandon Blackstock. for an out-of-the-blue date night planned by host James Corden.

During the segment, Clarkson, who had just received a Grammy nomination for pop solo performance, first belted out her 2004 hit "Since U Been Gone" with Corden. Afterwards, the pair would go on to sing some of the international superstar's other hits including "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You) and "Because of You." They also some of her new singles such as "Love So Soft" and "Whole Lotta Woman."

However, while there is no denying the crystal clear voice of the first ever "American Idol" winner, it was when her husband and manager, Brandon, joined them for the ride that things got a little too exciting.

Much to the 35-year-old singer's surprise, James Corden, had also invited her husband for an impromptu date night. This came after the host grilled the singer about spending time with her husband.

"It's difficult because I work a lot and I'm a mom but we try," Clarkson said regarding spending time with Blackstock. Afterwards, she would inquisitively asked Corden, "Is this intervention?" before her husband arrived complete with some flowers, apple cider and chocolate-covered strawberries.

Corden served as the couple's chauffer while a violinist played a somewhat romantic tune. At one point, Blackstock would even joke "I feel like we're making a porn," making everyone in the car laugh.